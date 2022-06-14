Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) vs. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Draganfly and Vertical Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $5.63 million 22.16 -$12.93 million $0.85 1.09 Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 5,297.96 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly 254.51% -76.63% -41.35% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Draganfly and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

Vertical Aerospace has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Draganfly.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

