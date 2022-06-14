Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.39

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.42, with a volume of 53282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.57.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.07.

The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

