DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 66.4% in May

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the May 15th total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSS by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DSS by 3,868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in DSS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

DSS stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

