DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.