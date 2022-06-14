Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

