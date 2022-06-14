Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.85 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,528 shares of company stock valued at $670,265. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth $3,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

