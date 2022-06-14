Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.19

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 650864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

