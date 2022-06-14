Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

DRE opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

