Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.66 and traded as low as C$7.35. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 464,828 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DPM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$194.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.07%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$347,233.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 457,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,184.68. Also, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.60, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,913 shares of company stock worth $538,149 over the last 90 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

