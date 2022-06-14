Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $84.23, but opened at $82.18. Duolingo shares last traded at $81.41, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 255,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 505,513 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,026 and have sold 21,167 shares valued at $2,065,162. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Duolingo by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 7,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 298,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

