Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.15

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as low as C$2.74. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 59,006 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$110.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.15.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.24%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

