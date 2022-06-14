Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the May 15th total of 118,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -66,900.00 and a beta of -0.02. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

