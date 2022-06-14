Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.66. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 33,600 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of -66,900.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

