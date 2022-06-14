E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $820.01

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$820.01 and last traded at C$820.01, with a volume of 333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$836.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$863.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$894.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

