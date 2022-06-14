e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.02

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.02 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 16.56 ($0.20). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 16.98 ($0.21), with a volume of 52,115 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.35 million and a P/E ratio of -9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 19.31 and a quick ratio of 17.99.

e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. Its computational platform provides in silico screens generate predictions on compounds and/or targets that can have a significant perturbative effect on the biology of interest, captured by its network models, as well as developing RNAi platform for highly specific gene silencing.

