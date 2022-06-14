Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys A$424,575.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Sophie Moore acquired 45,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.25 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$424,575.00 ($294,843.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

