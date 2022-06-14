Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ EBMT opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $24.74.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
