Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

