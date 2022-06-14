Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $794.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,463 shares of company stock worth $3,244,615 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 287.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 70,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

