Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.90. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 788 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

