Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.90. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 788 shares traded.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Capital Growth Fund (GRF)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.