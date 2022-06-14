Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.40

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and traded as high as $35.90. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

