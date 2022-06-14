Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

ESTE stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 2.14. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

