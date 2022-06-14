Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.69. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 2,016 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,409.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

