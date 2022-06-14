East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

East Resources Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

