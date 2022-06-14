East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EWBC stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

