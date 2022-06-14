Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. Eastern has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter worth $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eastern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

