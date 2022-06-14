EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $151.22

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.22 and last traded at $151.43, with a volume of 7896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.22.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average is $194.52.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.