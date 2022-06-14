Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.71.
EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,900,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
