easyJet (LON:EZJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $416.60

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 416.60 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 416.90 ($5.06), with a volume of 1682022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 423.20 ($5.14).

Several research analysts have issued reports on EZJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($9.71) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($9.89) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.61) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 698.27 ($8.48).

Get easyJet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 558.73.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.