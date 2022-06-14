easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.35

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EJTTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

