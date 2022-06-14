Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $132.85 on Tuesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.54.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.