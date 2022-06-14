Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.32

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.32 and last traded at $130.59, with a volume of 25690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.85.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

