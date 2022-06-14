Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of EVN stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

