Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Down 35.1% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,801. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1792 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

