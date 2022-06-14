Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ETV opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 246.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 66.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 170,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 49,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

