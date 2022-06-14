Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 4,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,802. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Edify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

