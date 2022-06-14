Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.68

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 1376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

