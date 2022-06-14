EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.70 ($5.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $58.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.