Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $605,384.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EW stock traded down $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.55. 2,867,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.