Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 788660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGT. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Eguana Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

