Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EFGSY. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Eiffage from €118.80 ($123.75) to €125.60 ($130.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eiffage from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eiffage from €120.00 ($125.00) to €129.00 ($134.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eiffage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.
OTCMKTS:EFGSY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.
Eiffage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.
