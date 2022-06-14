EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.50

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 34.17 ($0.41), with a volume of 1093649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

The firm has a market cap of £155.45 million and a P/E ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.10. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 1,275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £446,250 ($541,631.27).

About EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

