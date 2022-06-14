Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.43

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 33633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 205,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

