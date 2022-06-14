Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.52

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.58, with a volume of 138680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

