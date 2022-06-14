Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

About Electric Power Development (Get Rating)

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also produces wood fuel, carbonized sewage sludge fuel, and other biomass fuels, as well as generates and transmits electricity. In addition, the company invests in, imports, transports, and sells coal; sells fly ash; procures forest offcut; produces and sells fertilizers using ash; manufactures, sells, and markets activated coke; operates welfare facilities, wood pellet manufacturing facilities, and nuclear power plants; operates and maintains telecommunication facilities and waste-fueled power generation plants; and constructs and maintains electronic and communication facilities.

