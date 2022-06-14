Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 289.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.68.
About Electric Power Development (Get Rating)
