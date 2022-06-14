Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

EENEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($15.78) to GBX 1,350 ($16.39) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

EENEF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

