Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.48. Electromed shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 10,028 shares changing hands.

ELMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Electromed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Electromed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electromed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Electromed by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 4.5% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

