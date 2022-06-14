Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17. Electromed has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

