Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $291.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.12. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

