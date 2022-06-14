Ellen Ochoa Sells 2,613 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.09. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

