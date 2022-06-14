Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Shares Up 17.5%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.02. 101,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 136,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Eloro Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.06. The company has a market cap of C$254.48 million and a P/E ratio of -43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.52.

In other news, Director Francis Sauve bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$45,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,917,643.25.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

